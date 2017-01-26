Ask PW: How to find a good agent in Dubai?

I have bought a property off plan, but I am not happy with the final product as it is different to what was stated in the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Do I have any right to cancel the agreement?

Under the Dubai off-plan property laws, a buyer has the right to file a claim for the cancellation of the SPA and a refund of the funds paid, if the developer unilaterally makes material changes to the specifications in the SPA. A civil lawsuit must be filed in either Dubai Courts or in an arbitration center, depending on the jurisdiction stated in the SPA. You should be aware that that legal proceedings can take several years, due to the various levels of appeals. There will also court fees and legal fees, some of which may not be reimbursed, even if you are the successful party. It is highly recommended that you consult with a law firm regarding these issues.