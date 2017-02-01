Are service charges a necessary evil?

However OAs that take on the responsibility of balancing funds and services hold the key to this problem. “The best example I have seen of this is in Victory Heights, where the owners control the budgets for everything, have full authority over contractors and service providers and can make sure that they are getting value for money.,” says Kelly. “The OA in Victory Heights will quite often waive the fourth quarter service charge payments if they already have sufficient funds. I’m personally not aware of any other community where this happens, but it should be what all communities aim for.”