Abu Dhabi looks for spark in residential sector

However, the impact of a softening demand on the rental rates was mitigated by relatively low new supply, with only 214,000 sq m of gross leasable area (GLA) being completed last year, bringing the total stock to 3.5 million sq m. Most of the new supply that was added in the first half of the year was on Abu Dhabi island, including Bloom Central and the Adnoc headquarters.

“While rents have been upheld, this is partly due to limited level of new supply, as demand and net absorption levels have declined in comparison to previous years, partly due to consolidations in the oil sector,” says Plumb. JLL estimates around 210,000 sq m of GLA to enter the market this year, dominated by the delivery of ADIB on Airport Road, as well as Leaf and Omega towers on Reem Island. Moving forward, Knight Frank expects market conditions similar to last year due to continued subdued occupier demand and limited economic upturn. “However, with limited new supply, we do not foresee the market to worsen significantly, allowing landlords to reflect on their building’s position,” says Dadd. Retail Among the least affected sectors was retail, which saw vacancies remaining stable at 2 per cent in the majority of malls in Abu Dhabi. The emirate didn’t have any major mall completion last year, with total stock remaining at about 2.6 million sq m, according to JLL. Although around 85,000 sq m of retail space is scheduled for completion this year, this would mostly be within residential communities or towers. “Despite a number of retailers reporting a decline of sales last year, average retail rents remained unchanged in the primary malls of Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” says Plumb. As no major malls are scheduled for completion in Abu Dhabi this year, Plumb says rental performance is unlikely to change significantly, although retail sales performance will remain under pressure. Hospitality Abu Dhabi’s hospitality market remains subdued as it is heavily reliant on corporate demand, which has weakened due to a decline in oil prices and government spending. The hotel room occupancy rates dropped to 71 per cent last year against 74 per cent in 2015. This also impacted the average daily rates, which declined by 10 per cent to $127 (Dh466.48). “Hotel operators have looked to reduce room rates to lock in occupancy,” says Dudley, noting that market-wide occupancy rates remain at about 70 per cent. “While corporate demand has slowed, the near-term outlook for hospitality growth remains highly positive due to wide-ranging efforts to grow tourism demand.” According to JLL, Abu Dhabi added about 1,000 hotel keys last year, bringing total supply to 21,400 keys. The emirate is expected to see 2,000 hotel keys this year. More from Property Moody’s upgrades Aldar rating to Baa2

