1/JBR on track for Q4 2019 completion

The 46-story 1/JBR, announced in September 2015, will offer panoramic views of the Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah. It will be JBR’s future luxury icon. Each of the 161 large units, which range from two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and five-bedroom penthouses, will have high-end finishing and fixtures from floor to ceiling windows. Each apartment comes with two privately appointed parking spaces as well as private elevators for the penthouse apartments. Talking about the rest of the year, Al Awar said, “Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of projects across all sectors that are tailored to meet the needs of the real estate investors in the region and that stand out due to their uniqueness and exceptional quality. Our core focus is to continue to cater to the city’s fast evolving and maturing needs. We want to cater to all investors’ entry points and bringing to market best-in-class destinations. We look forward to another year where we can fill in urgent gaps in the market by offering creative payment plans and phasing the launch of real estate supply into the market.”