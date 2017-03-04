Yellen takes the reins

Over the past few years, the Fed has largely been a market follower, and very careful as to the information it conveyed to investors. The notion was to avoid doing harm to the markets or to a fragile economy. But a “stay out of the way and don’t make trouble” approach can only take you so far. And we warned repeatedly that the Fed would at some point need to be more assertive in its communications and actions — lest events become even more difficult to influence.