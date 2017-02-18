Taxes, trade and other tribulations

Moving on to trade, in our view the key point is cost structure: What percentage of inputs is imported into the US? Most industries in our market are appropriately matched, sourcing their cost inputs in the same jurisdictions where the products are sold. We believe only 10 — 15 per cent of the market would be negatively impacted by changes in trade-related policy, including tariffs or border-adjusted taxation. The retail sector is the primary example. It sources 50 per cent or more of its materials from outside the US, often from Asia, and then sells these goods into the domestic market. The implementation of a border tax or tariffs, therefore, could have significant downside implications for retail issuers. The more domestically focused sectors in the market, including cable, telecom, utilities and energy, will likely remain largely unaffected by these issues. So, again, we’re not talking about systemic risk to the market.