Sorting the facts from the noise

For us, some of the most important facts are as follows: Of all the objectives in the new administration’s agenda, none is likely to have more impact on markets and the valuation of individual stocks and bonds than reforming the tax code. Given that, we are focused on the process of change, which is crafting legislation and who is working on it. It involves understanding the perspective of the authors and others who might have a meaningful influence, and the timeline to passage and implementation. It’s not clear how much transparency there will be, but I think a starting point for analysis has to be a document that’s been around for seven months: the House Republicans’ budget proposal. The question is, how much will remain by the time we get to the finish line.

Bring the perspective of a great analyst Second, process all news and information the way a great stock or bond analyst does when analysing a company. I am fortunate to work with a lot of them here at Neuberger Berman, and they share a common approach. Data, facts and experience all trump opinion. But in markets, of course, opinion does matter. When assessing the viewpoint of a CEO, CFO or sell-side analyst, understanding the messenger's track record, credibility and biases is paramount. The simple conclusion is that if you can't check these boxes on a messenger, reject the message. This decidedly does not mean seeking only viewpoints that mesh with your own — quite the contrary. I am a regular reader of Paul Krugman's column precisely because he looks at economic and political issues from a viewpoint very different from my own. He expresses his views in a consistent and articulate fashion through time; I know where he is coming from. Bring historical context Finally, big issues of the day are usually just a point in time that are impossible to understand without a sense of the broad arc of history. In the aftermath of the financial crisis, Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff wrote a well-timed and insightful book called This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly, which put in perspective the world-changing events we'd just experienced, and everyone in our business either read or should have read their observations. Similarly, looming tensions with China on trade haven't just emerged in the last couple years. Nineteen years ago, False Dawn: The Delusions of Global Capitalism, by Thatcherism architect John Gray, predicted that China's form of capitalism would eventually collide with that of the West. As for Russia, Putin's adventures in Ukraine and Crimea are the culmination of more than 100 years of struggle with the West. I'd strongly recommend The Great Game: The Struggle for Empire in Central Asia, by Peter Hopkirk, written in 1992, to understand the dynamics at play. Looking for that kind of perspective on whatever developments emerge could help investors find the relevant signals and avoid getting caught up in the noise that is sure to resonate throughout 2017. Brad Tank is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, and Global Head of Fixed Income at Neuberger Berman

