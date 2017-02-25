Separating politics from fundamentals

Since the US election, the three pillars supporting the market’s newfound exuberance have been the proposals under discussion by the administration to reform the tax code, to provide regulatory relief and to invest more in infrastructure projects. These three initiatives are what markets are fixated on. But as I observed in an earlier CIO Weekly (Hopes and Fears, January 29, 2017), there are concerns that they will take much longer than anticipated to implement. Further complicating this process is the movement to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. This appears to be first on the agenda, particularly for House Republicans. It could delay some of the administration’s priorities, and markets may get frustrated with lack of movement on taxes, regulation and infrastructure.