India’s exchange traded fund hooks investors

The government has garnered Rs235 billion ($3.5 billion) via minority and strategic stake sales in the fiscal year ending March 31, against a target of Rs565 billion. Only five times since 1998 has the nation met or beaten its disinvestment target, data show. The fund-raising through the CPSE ETF would be the biggest this financial year if the fund raises as much as Rs60 billion, including an over-allotment option of 15 billion, according to Sundeep Sikka, chief executive officer at Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Co.