How to make your money last as long as you do

Tomlinson created a custom projection for The New York Times that illustrates the challenges of managing longevity risk with savings alone. A key finding: Even retirees with sizeable savings face significant risk of exhausting their accounts during their lifetimes. Relying on the so-called Monte Carlo method of risk simulation, which analyses thousands of possible outcomes, Tomlinson found that a hypothetical couple who had managed to amass $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in 401(k) and IRA accounts, and whose annual expenses for essentials would reach $70,000, faced a 47 per cent chance that their retirement plan would “fail” during their lifetimes, assuming they retired at age 65 and claimed Social Security benefits then.

Failure means a forced, sharp cut in living standards. Those whose plans fall into that unfortunate 47 per cent “will, on average, fall short of being able to pay for essentials by $168,000 over their lifetimes,” Tomlinson said. And that’s without considering any high-cost emergency expenses, like home repairs or uninsured medical costs. Waiting until age 70 to claim Social Security brings the risk of failure down to 38 per cent. And, just as important, the magnitude of the corresponding lifetime shortfall is much smaller: $58,000. — Consider an annuity Finally, Tomlinson added an immediate annuity into the mix. Say the couple spends $298,000 on a single-premium immediate annuity when they retire, and it pays them $12,000 annually. Here, the odds of plan failure fall to zero. “They will always have enough to cover essential living expenses, no matter how long they live or how badly their investments perform,” Tomlinson said. Annuities come in many flavours, but Tomlinson and other experts who study longevity risk recommend sticking with the most basic types. A single-premium immediate annuity is a straightforward proposition: You plunk down a lump sum of cash and begin receiving payments immediately. Or, pay a much smaller premium for a deferred-income annuity, which begins payments at a future date. Many retirement planning experts view income annuities as a sensible component to add to a retirement plan. The Obama administration tried to encourage their use in IRA and 401(k) plans by approving rules in 2015 for a new type of deferred-income annuity, called a qualified longevity annuity contract, which can be held in a retirement account but excludes its value from required minimum distributions. Diversified portfolio Studies show that retirees worry they won’t get their “money’s worth” if they die before recouping their investment, and many are uncomfortable giving up control of savings. “Consumers don’t love that there is no liquidity,” said Matt Carey, chief executive of Abaris Financial, a 3-year-old online start-up that sells income annuity products. “They can be difficult products to get comfortable with but make so much sense as a small portion of a well-diversified retirement portfolio,” he added. Tomlinson is sceptical about deferred-income annuities, arguing that they expose buyers to excessive stock market risk while waiting for the payments to begin. “All you have to do is manage your portfolio well until you reach age 80 or 85,” he said. “But that is easier said than done.” But retaining liquidity during retirement has its benefits. “There could be an investment shock or a long-term care need or high medical expense — even something as simple as a roof that needs to be replaced,” Bajtelsmit said. “It might not happen until you’re 80 or 85, but someplace along the line, something will happen.” More from Money Recovering from a financial crisis

