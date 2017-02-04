Hopes and fears

Without wishing to pour cold water on the current market exuberance, it’s worth noting that, after the November bounce, markets were relatively flat in December and the first three weeks of January. While US asset prices may have risen, the real economy has not done quite as well. Indeed, amid all the enthusiasm, there’s an underlying anxiety about how much the new Trump administration can actually accomplish. The implementation of new tax laws, regulatory reform and infrastructure policy, for example, will take much time and effort, and the process may run well into 2018. That said, we do believe these policy changes will have a positive long-term effect on GDP growth, and, importantly, earnings growth.