GCC debt market ripe for convertible bond issuance

To date, the GCC has seen a limited number of CB issues, with the most prominent from leading companies such as DP World and National Bank of Abu Dhabi. Compared with other markets, the region has relatively few listed companies and underdeveloped capital markets for corporate bonds. There are also thought to be perceptional issues surrounding convertibles, which are often considered to be complicated instruments* and therefore receive limited coverage by investment bankers. The main advantage CBs offer issuers is a lower coupon than regular corporate bonds, and the contingency of issuing equity at a conversion premium.