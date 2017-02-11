Double-edged benefits?

We’ve seen disconnects such as this in the past, most recently in the bond market last year. But there’s a real question in my mind as to how investors react to them. True, there has been a reality check over the last few days as markets paused for breath in the wake of the US. Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged. But the general direction remains upward, and investors around the world are beginning to take notice, as illustrated by the outflows from bonds into equity markets over the last few months.