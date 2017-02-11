Don’t let fun add to your debt load

Frequency of activities

Some people prefer to have frequent fun activities at a low budget for each rather than having big costly outings that are far in between. People are different, however, and situations are, too. So every month, see how you and your family would like to spend your budget. If you don’t have anything planned, assign a weekly budget for whatever comes up. By doing so, you can be sure that you don’t spend randomly on activities that you might not have planned for them.