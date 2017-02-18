Don’t get swayed by advertisements

Think of the difference between “want” and “need.” While fulfilling some wants is nice, it is not urgent or justified if you don’t have the money to do it. When you focus on your needs and make the right purchase decisions for them, you actually may end up with some extra cash that help you get some of your wants. If that is not the case still, you certainly don’t want to jump into using credit. Think of what could possibly change and help you pay off your debt? If there is no clear answer on the horizon, then you probably won’t be able to do so.