China’s welcome mat for foreign money keeps some away

“More barriers on capital flows always make it more difficult for investors to know what the real price of the currency is,” said Rajeev De Mello, head of Asian fixed income in Singapore at Schroder Investment Management Ltd., which has onshore Chinese bonds among its holdings. “That’s what keeps the market calmer though. They don’t have too many policy choices right now.”

Feeling the squeeze One concern De Mello does have is the cost of hedging his China holdings. Moves by China to squeeze speculation in the offshore yuan market, part of officials' efforts to avert continual declines in the exchange rate, have involved big swings in money market rates, making it costlier to hedge. China is still in the process of developing an onshore market where all foreign asset managers can hedge. Another worry among some investors abroad is anecdotes they hear about others having difficulty getting money out. One case involving a regulator's reported discussions on a withdrawal of funds was linked to Deutsche Bank AG. When the German lender was selling its stake in a Chinese bank, SAFE proposed that the proceeds be remitted in batches, rather than in one go, Bloomberg News reported in September, citing people with knowledge of the matter. SAFE said that media accounts of its talks with Deutsche Bank were untrue. Also limiting foreign appetite is China's continuing exclusion from major global indexes — a reversal of which could see as much as $180 billion go onshore, according to HSBC Holdings Plc estimates. A senior official at China's securities regulator has said the nation is in no rush to win inclusion into an MSCI stock-index and entry into bond indexes isn't a priority. The conclusion of Song Yu, the top forecaster for Chinese economic indicators since 2012: rising concerns about tightening capital controls are offsetting the benefits of policies encouraging foreign investment. With more overseas investment, "there will be more professional analysts and traders, more fundamental analysis, less overshooting, more mature institutional investors — which will make China's markets more mature," said Song, chief China economist at Beijing Gao Hua Securities Co. "This is very significant. It's not just a matter of valuation and price levels."

