Alongside faith in investing, funds offer investment rooted in faith

The concept has made its way to exchange traded funds, or ETFs, which have been popular with mom-and-pop investors because they are a low-cost, tax-efficient way to invest in a broad index — more often than not, the Standard & Poor’s 500. As a category, exchange traded funds have ballooned in recent years, amassing $2.6 trillion. And the opportunity to create niche products seems to be boundless.

“The minority are a success, and the majority are flops,” said Ben Johnson, the director of ETF research at Morningstar. “It’s spaghetti slinging.” The new funds would hardly be the first religion-oriented investment products. An earlier group of funds tracking Baptist, Catholic, Lutheran, Methodist and, more generally, Christian, values came out in 2009 but folded in 2011 with just $2 million, Morningstar said. There are also the $790 million iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and the $500 million iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, which look for stocks of companies with good labour policies or sustainable and renewable products. There are also long-standing mutual funds, such as the $927 million Domini Impact Equity fund. The benefits off exchange traded fund investing — getting cheap exposure to a broad universe of stocks — can be diminished by eliminating companies based on subjective criteria. And academic studies have concluded that sin stocks perform better as a group than stocks of virtuous companies, at least before factoring in the extra risks to investing in companies that are frequent targets of litigation and boycotts. Greg Richey, who lectures on finance at California State University San Bernardino, developed a portfolio of 65 sin stocks and tracked them from 1996 to 2016, finding an average annual return of 11 per cent. Once taking variables like litigation and boycott risk into account, the gains disappear, he said. Also, “the definition of vice keeps changing.” Pensions and other institutions are asking fund companies for ways to invest that avoid these risks, said Jay Jacobs, the director of research for Global X Funds, which has $4.5 billion under management. Last year, Global X introduced a fund that adheres to the values of the Roman Catholic Church, and it has taken in $87 million in assets, according to Morningstar. The idea came from conversations with clients that invest on behalf of Catholic groups and foundations, which follow the guidelines set out by the church, he said. This week, Inspire Investing, based in Hollister, California, introduced the two biblically responsible funds, a small- and medium-size company fund and a large-company fund called Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF. The large-company fund tracks an Inspire-created index of 400 companies it screened to match its investment criteria, which follow conservative Christian values, Netzly said. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, whose chief executive, Warren E. Buffett, has been a major donor to Planned Parenthood, would not make the cut, he said. Nor would Apple, Netzly said, claiming that pornography can be purchased through iTunes. (An Apple spokesman said pornography is not permitted.) Companies like Amazon that have publicly supported gay marriage also would not pass muster. “Any company that takes a hard-line approach” to the issue would not pass the test, Netzly said. On the other hand, shares of Tesla Motors and Under Armour would. More from Money Get moneywise when fishing for a loan

Local fund manager shuns European bonds, for now

Hedge funds are cutting their fees -surveys

Buffett asks big money why pay high fees









