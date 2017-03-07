Gulf leaders giving rail megaproject 'unprecedented attention'

“In principle, we agreed on 2021 ... That is the target. Whether we can possibly achieve or not, that would depend on the internal plan of each country,” Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, said at the beginning of 2017.

The most senior figure on the Gulf Cooperation Council struck a much more unified tone, however, speaking about the coordinated vision of the Gulf leaders driving the desire for a railway network that connects all six member countries. “[I am] coordinating with all member states to effectively follow up on what has already been accomplished in this project,” he said. Both Al Zayani and Al Naimi spoke of the need for rail networks as a means of economic diversification, promoting both trade and the free movement of services and people throughout the region. The process of building this greenfield rail project is also expected to generate up to 80,000 jobs across the GCC, according to a Saudi official from the International Railway Academy quoted in 2014. “The Gulf countries are working harder on public projects that are conducive to local business, and support local SMEs,” said Al Zayani. “These networks will help our economic diversification and reduce our reliance on oil,” he added.









