Gold loses shine as Fed rate hike looms

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank noted that there have been heightened speculations that the Fed will raise the borrowing rates during the next policy meeting this month.

"The market focus has once again firmly switched towards the Fed's next policy meeting on March 15. Several recent comments from voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have raised the probability of a rate hike to more than 70 per cent, and the reaction in the market has been clear to see," Hansen said in a note on Sunday. He said that Trump's infrastructure plan, signs of softening on immigration, coupled with strong manufacturing data, have helped boost stocks. "Gold and silver have once again been hit by a triple headwind. The probably of a US rate hike [this month] has surged and, with it, we are seeing the dollar and bond yields moving higher."










