Global gold jewellery demand fell to seven-year low

As has been the case right through the better part of the year, institutional investors and exchange-traded funds had a big say in propelling the demand. Annual inflows into ETFs reached 531.9 tonnes - the second highest tally on record. (But there were some selloffs during the fourth quarter, a factor that played into the yellow metal’s price softening during the period.) But central banks mindset on gold was more in tune with the retail consumers – at 384 tonnes, their consumption was the “lowest since 2010”, according to WGC data. “Net purchases (at 383.6 tonnes) were 33 per cent lower than 2015, due in part to increased pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Despite this, 2016 was the seventh consecutive year of net purchases by central banks.”

And if retail shoppers were downbeat on stocking up on jewellery, they did not have any such qualms in picking up gold coins and bars. And it all seemed to coalesce around the fourth quarter, for the best run since Q2-13. And it was not just a trend in the key gold retail market such as China – shoppers in the US and Germany were getting into the act. “Annual bar and coin demand was 1,029.2 tonnes, dipping just 2 per cent,” the report says. Demand was exceptionally soft up until the fourth quarter, when investors took advantage of lower prices in October and November.” European bar and coin demand ended 2016 at 196 tonnes, with a clear rebound recorded in Q4, with Germany, Switzerland and Austria driving the gains. Demand in the US was 93.2 tonnes, the highest since 2010. According to Mulligan, “With the price drop in Q4, there was a lot of bargain hunting in bars and coins.” But the pattern of retail buyers feeding into bar and coin demand was not uniform across regions – in the Middle East it fell to its lowest level on record - 18.1 tonnes. "Weak currencies, high local prices and an oil price driven economic slowdown weighed on demand across the region,” WGC reports.









