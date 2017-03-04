Yellen signals the Fed will likely raise rates this month

And inflation, which had been lagging at chronically low levels, has been edging steadily up, reflecting in part a rebound in gasoline prices and higher wages. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge showed that prices rose 1.9 per cent over the 12 months that ended in January. That was the largest 12-month gain in nearly five years and just below the Fed’s 2 per cent target for inflation.

Yellen was asked during a question-and-answer period about the Fed’s likely response to Trump’s forthcoming economic stimulus program, the details of which remain unclear. Yellen said Fed officials are inclined to wait to see which measures are approved by Congress. “I think most of my colleagues have decided that we should just be patient and wait to see what happens,” Yellen said. In December, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to a range of 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent. It was its first increase since December 2015, when the Fed raised its key rate from a record low. In estimating three rate hikes for 2017, the Fed was indicating a quickened pace of increases. In her speech, Yellen sought to explain why the Fed has been slow to raise rates in the past two years. She pointed to the prolonged drop in oil prices that started in 2014 and slowed spending by energy companies. And she noted a sizeable rise in the value of the dollar, which depressed inflation and hurt export sales by making American goods costlier overseas. Other disruptive events last year led the Fed to proceed cautiously. They included anaemic US economic growth early in the year, global fears about a sharp slowdown in China and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. Despite all that, Yellen said, “The US economy has exhibited remarkable resilience in the face of adverse shocks.” She said she saw no evidence to suggest that the Fed has been excessively slow to raise rates or that inflation is threatening to rise too quickly. “I therefore continue to have confidence that a gradual removal of accommodation is likely to be appropriate,” Yellen said. At the same time, she added: “Unless unanticipated developments adversely affect the economic outlook, the process of scaling back accommodation likely will not be as slow as it was during the past couple of years.” ___ AP staff writer Sara Burnett in Chicago contributed to this report. More from Economy Blockchain tech gains traction in Dubai

