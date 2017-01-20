Xi says Chinese economy will keep growing steadily

“Overall China’s economy is performing steadily. In 2016, last year, GDP is expected to grow by 6.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and that means we met our set target, but that expectation according to some international institutions will be among the highest among major economies.” “Protectionism, populism and de-globalisation are on the rise. It’s not good for closer economic cooperation globally,” he said.

Xi, on a state visit to Switzerland before a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said China’s economy, with growth expected at 6.7 per cent in 2016, was entering a “new normal”, and Swiss firms could help it improve quality, and become more efficient, equitable and sustainable. “The restructuring of China’s economy and the upgrading of our industries will generate huge new demand.” Xi said. “In terms of intellectual manufacturing, finance, insurance, energy conservation, environmental protection, energy generation, electricity, food and medicine, Switzerland has advanced technology and ... expertise and could be a new partner for innovation for China.” China owed its economic development to opening up, and Switzerland and China would work together to reject all forms of protectionism, he said. “We will expand the openness of our service sector and general manufacturing industry to provide more investment opportunities for foreign businesses and create a sound legal and policy environment a legal playing field.” China has become Swiss engineering company ABB’s second biggest single market, behind only the United States, amid demand for high voltage transmission equipment for the country’s burgeoning power grid and factory robots for the Middle Kingdom’s car industry. Elevator maker Schindler has designs on rivalling bigger Kone and Otis, a unit of US-based United Technologies, in China, where it has made acquisitions and expanded manufacturing facilities for elevators and escalators. China is the world’s biggest elevator market, accounting for about 60 per cent of all new equipment orders, and Schindler said it is scouting for more acquisitions. Swiss drug and chemical makers are also fanning out in China. Novartis just completed a $1 billion research campus in Shanghai, while Clariant is pinning its hopes on rising Chinese consumer demand for products including ingredients for soaps. Meanwhile, China’s state-owned China Construction Bank got its Swiss banking license in 2015 and signed a renminbi clearing agreement with Swiss-based Zuercher Kantonalbank just last September. Switzerland is seeking to become a hub of renminbi trading, as China seeks to internationalise its currency and reduce reliance on other nations’ money for trade. More from Economy Dubai launches ratings scheme for small firms

