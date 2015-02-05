What Gulf businesses need to do to get ready for VAT

Prior to the rollout, entrepreneurs should ideally be able to understand the potential impact of the new levy on their products and services, including margins and cash flows; train staff, replace or update IT systems or streamline processes and accounting records.

However, since the VAT law is not out yet, Pardasani said there is not much businesses can do to prepare. "[They don't know yet] whether their products and services will be taxable or exempt. Once the VAT law is issued, [business owners] will have to study the impact and then make changes to their processes in order to ensure proper compliance,” said Pardasani.