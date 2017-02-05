UAE’s private sector signs in with strong January numbers

The January reading weighed at 55.3 and rising from 55 in December. This is the highest reading since July last year.

“The upward movement in the headline index was supported by a sharper increase in new work during January, with new business rising at the quickest rate in 16 months,” the statement added. “Anecdotal evidence highlighted promotional activities, increased client demand and stronger underlying economic conditions as key factors boosting growth of new business inflows. Moreover, growth of new export orders quickened to a 14-month high.”