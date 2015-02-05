UAE-Latvia business forum held

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted the UAE-Latvia Business forum at its premises on Sunday, which focused on enhancing trade relations and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The forum was attended by a high-level delegation led by Raimonds Vejonis, President of Latvia, and the country’s deputy prime minister and economy minister Arvils Aseradens, Dubai Chamber said in a statement.
During the event, Vejonis called on UAE-based businesses and investors to explore new opportunities within Latvia’s tourism, trade, business intelligence and logistics and transport sectors, and encouraged them to work towards fostering strategic partnerships with Latvian companies in these fields.