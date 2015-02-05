Two per cent inflation in the US — a call to action

If inflation fails to spur central banks, what of its effect on consumers, the main drivers of growth in Europe and the US? US consumer sentiment is seen easing further from December’s 15-year high, with stock markets more subdued after initial euphoria following Trump’s election victory. The February figure due on Tuesday will give a first consumer assessment of Trump’s turbulent first month in office and his possible impact on the economy.

For the time being, rising inflation is not biting. “Last year we got a bit of a boost from low oil prices. This year, it’s more the nominal wage side, partly offset by higher oil prices,” said Harm Bandholz, chief US economist at UniCredit. In the Eurozone’s periphery, private consumption picked up with lower energy prices last year, with a reverse effect possible 2017. Among core countries, spending should stay healthy due to a strong labour market, wage increases and low interest rates, all factors that should be in place for the next year or two. So far, consumers have shrugged off political risk factors, such as the Dutch who vote on March 15 and the British after the Brexit vote. However, British inflation could start to be felt with the rate set to approach 3 per cent by the end of the year due to the fall in sterling. Christian Schulz of Citi, behind a paper entitled “UK consumption — the only way is down”, sees food and energy inflation weakening consumer sentiment and driving up currently low savings rate. Consumer sentiment data for February are due out on Tuesday. Retail sales were strong from June to November, but the boom came to an abrupt end in December and January, with UK retailers now raising prices at their fastest pace in almost six years. Fuel price rises are felt immediately, but the full impact of the lower pound may take some time to feed through to inflation because of hedging, such as by airlines, and companies having stock from before. “We see it adding up to 2 percentage points per year,” Schulz said, adding Citi views UK inflation as the biggest risk to consumption growth this year and next. More from Economy Hyperloop One pitches Musk’s dream to India

