Trump’s economic approach is taking shape

It remains to be seen how all this will come together, especially as many policy intentions haven’t made the tricky transition from announcement to detailed design and sustained implementation. Also, Congress will have a say in this process. Despite that, some economists are already comparing the evolving US economic policy approach to those that were pursued in Latin America by populist governments. Veterans of development economics, in particular, are being reminded of the import-substitution growth models that were pursued, on more than one occasion, by such countries as Argentina and Brazil.