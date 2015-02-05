Trump may ignore WTO in major shift of US trade policy

The WTO provides a forum for countries to settle trade-related disputes, and the Trump administration has said the organisation’s reach hamstrings the ability of the United States and others to respond to unfair trade practices. There are more than 150 countries in the WTO, and they often accuse one another of violating trade agreements. The United States has brought more than 100 complaints through the WTO process since 1995, and other countries have filed 129 cases against the United States.

For example, the WTO sided with the United States in 2014 about duties China had imposed against US automobiles imported into China. China had accused the United States of “dumping” automobiles at unfairly low prices in China, but the WTO panel found that China’s dumping accusations were calculated improperly. Separately, India filed a case against the United States over renewable energy subsidies established by a number of US states, including California, Montana and Washington. That dispute is pending. The trade agenda document argues that not enough has been done to defend against unfair trade practices, such as dumping, a practice in which companies sell goods abroad at a lower price than their fair value in order to drive out competitors in a foreign market. The document said that WTO laws are based on the presupposition that countries are free-market economies but that many countries around the world unfairly subsidise their products, steal intellectual property, manipulate their currency and carry out other unfair practices. The United States has been a member of the WTO since 1995, although presidents from both parties have objected to certain WTO rulings regarding US trade practices. But none has gone as far as the Trump administration threatened to. Repercussions Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said he fears that the administration’s criticism of WTO rules could end up creating a more lawless global system. “The difficulty is, once we step away from that and say the WTO rules imply a lot more flexibility in what we’re allowed to do, we can be 100 per cent certain other countries will start to do the same. That’s what will ultimately undermine the US system, and there will be big repercussions for US exporters.” The Trump administration has nominated Robert E. Lighthizer to serve as its US trade representative, but he must first be confirmed by the Senate. Trump has tasked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross with playing a lead role in negotiating trade deals, but Lighthizer also is expected to take part, and he has been a longtime critic of China’s trade practices. The White House is required to send an annual trade agenda report to Congress on March 1. The report stipulated that a more comprehensive agenda will be sent to Congress after Lighthizer’s Senate confirmation. More from Economy Eurozone private sector business growth rises

