Total CEO says Opec needs to prolong cuts to eliminate surplus

Oil has held above $50 (Dh183) a barrel since the Opec and 11 other nations started trimming output from January 1. The exporters group implemented about 90 per cent of the pledged cuts last month and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts the market will shift into supply deficit in the first half. At the same time, US crude stockpiles have kept increasing to the highest level in more than three decades and oil drillers are deploying the most rigs since October 2015.

Trade warning Pouyanne also warned against mounting economic protectionism, especially in developed countries, saying it may lead to disaster. Free trade has helped reduce poverty in emerging markets, he said. “This trend to have countries around the world thinking that it’s better to be inside their borders” than open to the world “will lead to catastrophe”, Pouyanne said. “Total is in favor of open trade and fair trade.” His remarks come as the French presidential candidate for the National Front party, Marine Le Pen, is calling for France to increase trade barriers, abandon the common European currency and exit the European Union. She is rising in opinion polls ahead of elections in April and May. The euro “is a powerful currency” that needs to be kept, the CEO of the France’s largest company by market capitalisation, said. Voters’ support for Le Pen and the UK’s decision to leave the European Union are “a question mark for ourselves, the global leaders.” Trump policies Rather than set up their own trade barriers, Pouyanne urged the US and Europe to limit their fight against “unfair” Chinese solar industry subsidies to the World Trade Organisation.Total has a controlling stake in US solar-panel maker SunPower Inc. He expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will maintain “policies in favor” of renewable energy. He also reiterated that Total will soon announce its decision on whether to develop a new petrochemical unit in Texas that will create jobs, and expand in liquefied natural gas to take advantage of cheap US shale production. Total said on February 9 that it will increase its dividend by 1.6 per cent and give the go-ahead for almost a dozen new projects in the next 18 months in countries including the US, Brazil and Iran, as it benefits from cost cuts and higher oil prices. Regarding Iran, where Total has signed a pre-agreement to develop a gas field, Pouyanne said he was encouraged by recent comments from US Defence Secretary James Mattis. The French company will sign the contract if Iran respects the international nuclear treaty and if the US sticks to it, he said. More from Economy Money talks louder than Trump for Iran

