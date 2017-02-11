The worst is behind the UAE economy, says IIF

Fiscal adjustment by Abu Dhabi combined with the modest increase in oil prices will narrow the consolidated fiscal deficit from 3.3 per cent of GDP in 2016 to 1.1 per cent of GDP in 2017. Further subsidy cuts by raising electricity and water tariffs have been announced and new fees and taxes are being implemented. As a result, UAE’s fiscal break even oil, is projected to decline further to $55 per barrel in 2017, from $76 per barrel in 2014. Inflation is expected to rise modestly to 3.5 per cent in 201.

IIF economists expect consolidated government expenditures to roughly remain flat in 2017, driven by Abu Dhabi’s budget. Consolidated government revenues are expected to rise by 7 per cent in 2017, mainly due to the rise in oil prices which will improve Abu Dhabi’s fiscal balance. Abu Dhabi has also implemented noil revenue raising measures, including a 3 per cent municipal fee on rental contracts of expats which is being collected this year on a pro-rata basis from the date of contract renewal in 2016. Additional noil revenue raising measures are planned such as the GCC-wide VAT in 2018, which is expected to yield the equivalent of 1-2 per cent of GDP in revenues and will be shared by individual emirates and the Federal government. As a result of these developments, the fiscal deficit including investment income is projected to narrow to 1.1 per cent of GDP, from 3.3 per cent in 2016. However, excluding investment income, the deficit is projected at about 6 per cent of GDP. The key risk to growth will remain lower than expected oil prices. Challenges include spillovers from slowing neighbouring economies and real exchange rate appreciation. However, IIF economists not expect a change in the exchange rate regime, given that the peg is regarded as a critical anchor of economic stability. Preparations for Expo 2020 and key projects will support activity in the UAE. However, Overall growth is expected to remain subdued at 1.9 per cent in 2017, due to a small contraction in oil production related to the recent Opec agreement. More from Economy Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

