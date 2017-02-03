‘Superstar’ companies are eating into workers’ wealth, study finds

Autor and his fellow authors say superstar companies, because they’re big, can defray fixed labour costs such as headquarters staff over a bigger base of revenue and profits. But why are there more such companies now than in the past? One theory they discuss is that new “competitive platforms,” such as the ability to compare prices on the internet, make it easier for the best companies to set themselves apart. Or it could be the proliferation of “information-intensive goods” such as software, which require relatively few people to produce in volume.