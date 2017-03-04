Shurooq meets with Canadian delegation

Dubai: Sharjah’s business links with the world’s second largest country was the topic on the table when Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) hosted a trade meeting with a delegation from Canada. The round-table event saw the two parties assess an array of initiatives that have the potential to lead to significant mutual benefits for Canada and the UAE.
Aimed at exploring bilateral investment opportunities as part of Shurooq’s efforts to enhance Sharjah’s economic landscape through increased trade cooperation, the meeting was chaired by His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of Shurooq.
Heading the Canadian delegation was Her Excellency Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, Minister Responsible for Digital Government and Deputy Premier of Ontario