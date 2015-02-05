Saudi private sector output expands at sharpest in 17 months

Egypt’s non-oil private sector began 2017 in the same way that it ended 2016, with economic conditions worsening again. Underpinning the downturn were ongoing reductions in output and new orders. On the price front, greater cost pressures led firms to raise their average prices charged at the sharpest rate in the survey history to date. Firms were reluctant to take on additional staff, and employment dipped for the twentieth straight month.