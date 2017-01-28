S&P lowers Sharjah rating on rising debt burden but outlook stable

“Government gross debt has increased to an average of 13.4 per cent of GDP over the past three years, and we anticipate that it will continue to increase, reaching an average of 18.9 per cent of GDP during 2017-2020,” the statement said. “Similarly, the emirate’s net debt has increased rapidly since 2014, with an average of 9.4 per cent of GDP during 2014-2016. We now project that it will be about 15.9 per cent of GDP on average during 2017-2020.”