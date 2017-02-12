Revenue reforms key to fiscal stability in the region: Lagarde

This can be achieved by boosting the capacity of tax administration early in the reform process. To achieve a more sustainable and more inclusive economy, the region’s efforts to build tax capacity are vital to achieving that goal. “This means — above all — forging a comprehensive strategy that interlinks tax policy reform and administration reform to generate higher and more reliable revenue. That will make public finances more resilient and build economies that work of all citizens — here in this region and across the world,” the IMF chief said.