Record pace of emerging-market bond sales as Fed rate hikes loom

The flow of issuance may yet face disruption from surprise results in some of the European elections this year, such as France, or a sooner-than expected rate hike from the Fed, according to Sergey Dergachev, who helps oversee about $13 billion in assets as a senior money manager at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH in Frankfurt. Hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials have sent odds for a rate increase as soon as this month to more than 60 per cent.