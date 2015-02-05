Qatar foreign minister meets New Zealand counterpart

The Qatari Foreign Minister, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and the New Zealand Foreign Minister, Murray McCully, have discussed bilateral relations and ways of boosting them, especially in the fields of economy and investment, and other political matters. According to the Qatar News Agency, QNA, the parties also exchanged views on a number of regional issues of mutual interest. New Zealand’s foreign minister stressed his country’s desire to develop economic relations with Qatar in particular and with the GCC states in general. He also commended Qatar’s effective role and efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria and its constant support to the Palestinian cause.