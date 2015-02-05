Putting Northern Ireland on the global map

Increasingly, Northern Ireland is becoming globally recognised as a place to learn. Queens University Belfast, the UK’s ninth oldest is part of the prestigious Russell Group of research-intensive universities and has enjoyed successful collaborations in the Middle East for many years. From collaborating with the Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in Dubai Healthcare City to attracting post graduate students from Oman who have recently completed their MSC in Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s and are due to return to Belfast in July for graduation. Ulster University has successfully collaborated with SAAD College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences in Saudi Arabia for nearly a decade now. There are also many excellent further education colleges and British-council approved English language schools. Campbell College, founded in 1894 and one of Northern Ireland’s most eminent schools will also be in the UAE in March of this year recruiting students who wish to come to Belfast to study for GCSE and A Level examinations in preparation for university life in the UK. It’s an area in which we haven’t performed as well as others in the past, but we realise it has enormous potential, not just to promote Northern Ireland as a place to learn, but also as a place to visit and enjoy, so we are expanding our Dubai team and adopting a more proactive approach.