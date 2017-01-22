Philippines’ Finance Secretary to talk with China on $15b deals

Duterte is courting China for investment and help in the Southeast Asian nation to build infrastructure from road to ports to sustain growth in one of the region’s fastest-growing economies. Duterte, who wants to spend 8 trillion pesos ($160 billion) on infrastructure in his six-year term through June 2022, raised $24 billion worth of funding and investment pledges from his four-day visit to China in October, including $9 billion of soft loans.