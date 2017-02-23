Pakistan MSA vessel makes debut at NAVDEX 2017

ABU DHABI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, PMSA, patrol craft PMSS Hingol has made its debut at NAVDEX 2017. Hingol and sister vessel PMSS Basol were commissioned in December last year in Guangzhou, China.
The two new ships are the result of an agreement reached by China Shipbuilding Trading Company, CSTC, and Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, KSEW, in 2016 for the construction of six vessels for the PMSA, with CSTC building four vessels and KSEW two.
Hingol is fitted with a NORINCO HJ-17 30mm remotely operated stabilised weapon mounting on its foredeck. The HJ-17 incorporates an independently stabilised electro-optical director, EOD. As well as fire control, the separate EOD enables surveillance and target tracking without slaving the gun to the target. (WAM)