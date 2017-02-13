Ministry of finance holds high-level meeting at WGS

During his opening speech, UAE’s minister of finance Al Tayer stressed the need to develop sustainable government revenues by depending on alternative resources, controlling expenditure and adjusting financials to drive economic growth, while maintaining global financial and economic stability.

“The decline in oil prices in the UAE led to a number of opportunities for the economic restructuring, promoting economic diversification policies, which were laid down since the early eighties by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, followed by the guidance of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These policies play an important role in promoting sources of income, building a knowledge based economy, with a strong spirit of excellence and innovation,” Al Tayer said at the meeting.