Lebanon gets a new government, now it needs a new economy

“We can sell, we are creative and we are engineers,” said Nicolas Sehnaoui, chairman of the UK-Lebanon Tech Hub, which says it created around 240 jobs in its first two years and aims for 25,000 by 2025. “Instead of shipping our people out we want to ship our digital products out.” But a tech-based economy needs fast internet and reliable electricity and the stock market needs to be privatised so smaller companies can go public, a process already two years behind schedule.