Kizad leases 2m square metres in 2016

Mohammad Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said, “We are delighted with the impressive growth Kizad achieved in 2016.

“The success of the industrial zone can be attributed to the new robust partnerships and the ability to stay ahead of the competition by consistently investing in its facilities, technology, and processes. This has enabled us to deliver outstanding performance and enhance our service offering. We have also capitalised on the growth opportunities created through the ongoing expansion of Khalifa Port.”