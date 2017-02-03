Judges throw out Brexit lawsuit seeking single-market vote

“By the time two years have passed, when these things become relevant, there may have been other legislative developments and we simply don’t know what will happen,” Lewis said. “There is a third party in this marriage, Parliament, and you don’t know what they are going to do.”

The ruling is a boost for Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to trigger Article 50 to begin negotiations with the EU by the end of March. A ruling by the UK Supreme Court last month that forced May to get a vote of Parliament on Article 50 has done little to interfere with the schedule. For more on the consequences of May's Brexit strategy, click here While the ruling is a boon for May, it's a setback for pro-Europe groups that hoped to use momentum from last month's Supreme Court decision to impose more parliamentary oversight on the government's Brexit strategy. As in the Article 50 case, lawyers for the pro-Europe "Article 127 Campaign" told the court that the referendum to leave the European Union didn't cover Britain's membership in the EU's single market and the issue must be decided by Parliament. "The government has no power under the royal prerogative or otherwise to give such notice and leave the EEA without prior Parliamentary authorisation," lawyers said in court documents. "To do so would be unlawful as it would remove or frustrate the fundamental rights that parliament has conferred on individuals under domestic law." While May has indicated Britain will leave the single market, government lawyers argued that the lawsuit is premature because no formal negotiations with the EU have started. "There has been no decision as to the machinery of withdrawal from the EEA," said government lawyer James Eadie. "This application is premature and should be dismissed." The Article 127 Campaign, which refers to the clause in EU treaties that established the single market, is spearheaded by Peter Wilding and Adrian Yalland, who took opposing sides in the referendum. Yalland is leading the lawsuit, which has been combined with four European citizens who sought permission to conceal their identities because they fear for their safety. "For a Norwegian citizen working in the UK or a Liechtenstein company operating in the UK, the EEA agreement is the only source of their rights," George Peretz, a lawyer for the Article 127 campaign, said Friday.

