January credit growth remains anaemic in UAE as deposit fall moderates

On an annual basis, total deposits were up 6.2 per cent year on year, steady versus December. Looking ahead, there could be a further shedding of deposits if credit demand remains weak. The January monthly drop was led by the non-resident segment down by Dh2.1 billion or 1.1 per cent, month on month. However the non-resident deposits were still higher on an annual basis up 19.1 per cent and accounted for 12.6 per cent of total deposits. Total resident deposits continued to rise in January, by Dh1.1 billion, up 0.1 per cent compared to December figures. This was largely driven by the GRE segment. All other domestic components saw a moderate monthly drop.