India 2017 budget attempts to calm growth fears from note ban

“There was a lot of anticipation and apprehension about Budget 2017. There was enough to satisfy those anticipating, and relief for those who were apprehensive. The big push to expenditure for farmers, rural sector, affordable housing and infrastructure will give a fillip to growth and employment. Putting more money in the hands of the common man through tax rate reduction, encouraging FDI, measures for education, skilling and employment of youth are all positive measures for economic growth over the next few years,” said Shanti Ekambaram, President — Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.