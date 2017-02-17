If Toshiba can’t finish US nuclear job, Scana may find another

The utility owner could also step in to complete the work itself at the V.C. Summer nuclear station should Toshiba’s Westinghouse Electric Co unit drop out, Scana’s Chief Executive Officer Kevin Marsh said Thursday during a call with investors. The company said it expects Toshiba to foot the bill for any additional costs resulting from the latest project delays based on an existing agreement. Toshiba shares in Tokyo fell 10 per cent to an 11-month low on Friday.