Hamriyah Free Zone Authority launches Sharjah Food Park

Dr. Edward Fadel, General Manager of Trofina, spoke about his experience at Hamriyah Free Zone from an investor perspective. He said: “It was quite easy and quite encouraging for us to set up the manufacturing in the company actually here, and even to further expanding, as they were very fast in allocating additional land for us, which we are very grateful and thankful for, and this allowed us to expand even further and to grow more within the Hamriyah Free Zone”.