Exports prop up Japan Q4 GDP growth

“Still, the corporate sector strength has not spread to households who are facing higher costs of living and future uncertainty. The key is how price-adjusted real wages grow to support private consumption from now on.” The preliminary reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into 0.2 per cent growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis, versus a 0.3 per cent gain expected by analysts.

External demand — or exports minus imports — contributed 0.2 percentage point to GDP, with exports rising 2.6 per cent, the fastest growth in two years, on shipments of cars to China and the United States, and those of electronics parts to Asia. Private consumption, which accounts for roughly 60 per cent of GDP, showed no growth, largely in line with a flat reading forecast by economists. Rising prices of fresh food and vegetables are likely to have dented households’ purchasing power. Protectionist risks Underlining a struggle to accelerate inflation to the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target, the GDP deflator, a broad gauge of prices, fell 0.1 per cent in October-December from the same period a year earlier, down for a second straight quarter of declines. Housing investment, a bright spot in the economy thanks to/she central bank’s aggressive monetary easing, rose 0.2 per cent, the slowest expansion in four quarters. On the upside, capital expenditure — a key component of GDP — rose 0.9 per cent, reversing from a 0.3 per cent decline in the third quarter. Just the same, some economists saw risks stemming from weak domestic demand as well as trade protectionism. During the October-December period, the dollar rebounded to as high as above 118 yen following Trump’s election, after hitting lows around 101 yen in October. A weaker yen helped Japan’s exports mark the first growth in 15 months in December. It was fetching 113.91 yen on Monday. Trump’s protectionist policies, which have rattled global markets and regional economies reliant on the vast US market, have kept investors guessing about the outlook for world trade, investment and growth. Despite the positive diplomatic overture, the Trump-Abe meeting on the weekend has done little to allay deeper concerns about growing US protectionism. “I don’t think this summit was any indication of change in Trump’s stance of negotiating with its trading partners based on recognition that a US trade deficit is bad,” Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, wrote in a note to clients. More from Economy Law on dissolving Dubai Economic Council

