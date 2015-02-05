economy

Expo 2020 Dubai’s GCC Roadshow sets off in Oman

To discuss with business leaders in five countries how their companies can maximise opportunities from the first World Expo in the Arab world

WAM
15:48 March 5, 2017

Dubai: A delegation from Expo 2020 Dubai has set out on a GCC Roadshow to discuss with business leaders in five countries how their companies can maximise opportunities from the first World Expo in the Arab world. The roadshow began with a meeting in Muscat, Oman, with Omani officials highlighting how the Expo will offer wide-ranging opportunities for Omani businesses of all sizes. The trip to Oman marks the beginning of a wider GCC Roadshow for the Expo 2020 Dubai team, which will also visit Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the coming months.

